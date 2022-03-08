India’s First 100% Women-owned FLO Industrial Park Inaugurated In Hyderabad, Telangana

On the eve of International Women's Day, India’s First 100% Women-Owned FLO Industrial Park at Hyderabad promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the Govt of Telangana, was inaugurated, the commencement of operations by 25 women-owned and operated units representing 16 diverse Green Category Industries at the Park.

The 50 acres FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad was established with an investment of Rs. 250 Crores is the Flagship project and the first of its kind at a national level with participation open to Chapter Members and the national members of FLO. The park has already garnered interest from women entrepreneurs to run and operate their businesses from this park.

First 100% Women-Owned FLO Industrial Park at Hyderabad

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister KT Rama Rao, urged the entrepreneurs to think big, start to think about emerging technologies. Focus on aerospace, defence, food processing, forge a global partnership. He also promised another 100 acres for the expansion of the FLO women's industrial park, subject to the park's focus on novel products. Offer an additional 10% subsidy for women entrepreneurs.

Jayesh Ranjan applauded the unique aspect of the FLO Park as it has a very diversified set of industries from manufacturing to services all in green areas. Creating opportunities across the spectrum is another area the govt will be keen to embark upon.

Ujjwala Singhania, FLO National President said “The objective of FIP (FLO Industrial Park) is to propagate and encourage sustainable development and growth. The commencing of FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad is a significant milestone, and will pave the way to create more integrated business townships linked to the Industrial parks and establish such projects at various chapters.”

From the Electronic sector to packaging, Medical Devices, Wellness, Engineering, and Food Processing, the park is at its core to demonstrate the power of women in the industry. FLO and its members infused significant investment to build this park, wherein the Government provided the Roads, Electricity, Water, Sewerage, Sub-Station. The park has also created amenities to offer a home environment for women by keeping in mind the necessities of Working Women Entrepreneurs, including designing crèches and playschools.