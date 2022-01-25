Indore: 12-year-old Boy, Writer Of Bal Mukhi Ramayana Wins PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

A 12-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh who wrote a 250-verse abridged version of Ramayana has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 on Monday, 24 January. Avi Sharma has been given the award for excellence in technology and Vedic Maths, which is the highest award for citizens who are aged below 18 years. He is a motivational speaker and has composed a 250-verse abridged version of the Ramayana called Bal Mukhi Ramayana.

In addition to composing the Bal Mukhi Ramayana, the 12 year-old-boy from Indore has also built a voice command system that operates the laptop through voice command software named MADHAV (My Advanced Domestic Handling Ai Version). Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Avi Sharma for winning the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. PM Modi tweeted, "At the age of 12, Avi Sharma is a motivational speaker and has also composed an abridged version of the Ramayana called Bal Mukhi Ramayana! Congratulations to Avi for winning the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar."

PM Modi interacts with Avi Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the video of his virtual interaction with Avi Sharma. PM Modi asked the boy about "how he has managed to write the Bal Mukhi Ramayana and become a speaker at a young age?" In response, Avi Sharma explained that he has been able to do it due to the blessings of Lord Ram and the support of his parents.

Avi Sharma further mentioned that he decided to write an abridged version of Ramayana after he watched it on Television during the lockdown and highlighted the importance of learning the ideals preached by Lord Ram like patience, obedience among kids. Avi Sharma further added that he has received the support of his family in reading Ramayana and Mahabharata. Prime Minister asked him about "which Ramayan character has inspired him the most?" Avi Sharma responded that he has been inspired by Lord Ram. During the interaction with Avi Sharma, PM Modi also talked about former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti.

Congratulations to Avi for winning the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/MqjJajmeOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Mother feels proud of her son

Speaking to ANI, Avi Sharma expressed the pride he felt while talking to Prime Minister Modi for a long time. Vinita Sharma, his mother, expressed that it is a "matter of great pride" for them that Avi wrote Ramayana in 2020 and taught free Vedic Math and coding online in 2021. Furthermore, Vinita mentioned that Avi has been presented with the certificate and has been given Rs 1 Lakh. It is to mention here that the government gives the Bal Shakti Puraskar to children for their excellent achievement in various fields like scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

Image: ANI/PTI