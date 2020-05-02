INHS Patanjali Strives To Make Uttar Kannada 'COVID-free', Last COVID Patient Discharged

Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Patanjali, has managed to treat all its COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital with the last COVID positive patient being discharged on Apil 30. The hospital stated that it was contributing its bit to make Uttar Kannada District free from Coronavirus. With the last COVID-19 patient from INHS Patanjali being discharged, Uttar Kannada District was declared an 'Orange Zone', by the government. The first group of COVID-19 positive patients was admitted to the hospital on 28 March.

Meanwhile, the hospital has divided its own premises into Red, Green, and Orange Zones. The Mild-Risk Category areas are the Help desk/ registration counter, doctors' chamber used for clinical management of patients, and pharmacy counters. The Moderate-Risk Areas are the Chambers of dental/ENT doctors/ophthalmology doctors and pre-anesthetic check-up clinics. The High-Risk Category zones are areas in the Emergency department where severely ill patients are being attended to while performing the aerosol-generating procedure. Finally, the Low-Risk Category areas are the kitchen area, and the ambulances transporting patients, not on any assisted ventilation.

Read: Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For Use Of PPEs In Non-COVID Hospitals; Details Here

India extends lockdown

In a massive development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has on Friday, has issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided all districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance), orange (those neither in green or red zones) and green zones (zero cases for past 21 days).

Read: India's Districts Divided Into Red, Orange And Green Zones; Here's What It Means

Read: India's Nationwide Lockdown Extended By 2 Weeks Post-May 4 As COVID-19 Cases Soar To 35365