Innovative Sanitisation Mechanism To Keep Delhi Cops Safe From COVID-19

As Coronavirus fears continue to rise in the national capital, the Delhi Police has stepped up its safety measures to protect the cops from the deadly virus. The RK Puram Police Station on Tuesday installed a comprehensive sanitisation mechanism to minimise physical contact and reduce the risk of spreading the disease. These include a two-way video-audio monitoring system, a DRDO approved sanitising machine for documents, a sanitisation tunnel, an instrument to capture the image and temperature of the visitors.

"As coronavirus cases are increasing, our police personnel are in danger. So, we thought of some innovative and out of box ideas to save the police from the virus. We have set up some precautionary measures through which people coming to the police station do not have to come in contact with police personnel," said Rajesh Sharma, Inspector, RK Puram Police Station.

Limiting visits of people

The camera-audio monitoring system installed here captures a picture and temperature of each visitor on the click of a button. The person will be allowed inside the building only after the screening is done. The purpose of the visit is also inquired upon entry, so if the issue can be solved right there, people need not enter the police station.

Along with this, a complaint box has also been installed at the RK Puram Police Station where people can write down their complaints which can later be addressed by the police.

"Further the duty officer decides if people can come inside or not. If it is important for the person to enter the building then the person is fully sanitised with the help of a sanitisation tunnel installed in the station," Sharma said.

Delhi's COVID-19 case count surged to 22,132, with 1,298 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The city’s total death toll stands at 556, the Delhi Health Department informed on Tuesday.

(With inputs from ANI)