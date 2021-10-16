ISKCON Kolkata VP Requests PM Modi To Talk To Bangladesh Govt To Curb Violence In Temples

A mob attacked an ISKCON temple in the Noakhali district of Bangladesh on Friday and according to the religious organisation, one of its members, identified as Partha Das, was killed. Radharaman Das, Vice-President ISKCON Kolkata, said that they have called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and requested to talk to with Bangladesh administration to curb any violence against Hindu devotees.

"We called PM residence and requested his secretary to inform Prime Minister that he should speak with his Bangladesh counterpart to end this cycle of violence. Yesterday, around 500 strong mob entered our temple premises and broke deities, brutally injured devotees," Das told ANI.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, the ISKCON Kolkata VP said that the organisation has written a letter to the United Nations and appealed to the global body to condemn this incident and send a delegation to Bangladesh.

'Bangladesh ISKCON contacted police, but no one came'

ISKCON National Communication Director Vrajendra Nandan Das, while speaking to the Republic Media Network, said that India should pressurise the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of Hindus living there.

"Our authorities and devotees of the Bangladesh ISKCON contacted the police and requested them to come to the spot immediately. But, no one came to the rescue and only arrived when the damage was already done," he said,

Referring to the discipline followed by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, Vrajendra Nandan Das said that everyone on this planet has the right to live. He also remarked that nobody has the right to kill a life.

ISKCON temple vandalised in Bangladesh

On Friday, a mob allegedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Noakhali district, in which a person was killed. The goons vandalised the temple and burned the sculpture of ISKCON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.



This is not the first such attack on Hindus in Bangladesh. On Thursday, violence broke out during Durga Puja celebrations after rumours spread alleging that the Holy Quran was desecrated on the banks of Nanuar Dighi. Three people were killed and several others were injured when a group clashed with police in Cumilia district. At least 18 crude bombs were also recovered from the gate of a Hindu temple in Khulna district.