Jaipur Firm Declares A 'Netflix And Chill Holiday' To Watch 'Money Heist' On Sept 3

Following the trend of South Indian IT firms, a Jaipur based company has now announced a ‘Netflix and Chill holiday’ for its employees on September 3. The organisation, Verve Logic, whose motto on the microblogging site reads: "One Stop Solution to all your Digital Needs" has offered a holiday for its employees owing to the release of the much-awaited series Money Heist Season 5. "Have Been Going Over the Love We have Received.! Yes it is real and we are absolutely happy to announce an off on 3rd September naming it to be "Netflix & Chill Holiday" on the release of the final season of #MoneyHeist @NetflixIndia-Please don't end this one! Kehdo Ye Juth Hai," read the announcement made on Twitter.

Decision was taken after news started trickling employees were planning to go on mass sick leave

According to the notification uploaded on Twitter, the decision has been taken after news started trickling that employees were planning to go on mass sick leave, or simply switch off their phones to watch the most awaited Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Alex Pina. VerveLogic, in a notification to its employees, said, “The management has decided to declare a ‘Netflix and Chill holiday’ on 3rd September 2021 on the release of Money Heist 5. We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks & numbers being switched off but because we know ‘Sometimes Moments of Chill be The Best Pills for Energy At your Work'."

Earlier, South Indian firms declare holidays for Rajnikanth movies

“So grab the popcorn, and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most loved professor and the entire cast. With this, Verve Logic would like to thank all its members who have shown an amazing spirit during work from home and helped us come out from hard times beautifully. We know after all, ‘Ek Break to Banta Hai’,” CEO Abhishek Jain said in the notification. Usually, this kind of trend has been seen when superstar Rajinikanth film releases. On July 22, 2016, several companies in Chennai and Bengaluru had declared holidays, on the releasing day of the blockbuster movie Kabali. According to the information updated on the movie site, Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Alex Pina. The series was initially intended as a limited series to be told in two parts. It had its original run of 15 episodes on Spanish network Antena 3 from 2 May 2017 through 23 November 2017. Later, Netflix acquired global streaming rights in late 2017. It re-cut the series into 22 shorter episodes and released them worldwide.

(Image: Verve Logic Twitter)