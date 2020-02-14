Jharkhand: 300 Students Admitted In Chaibasa Sadar Hospital Due To Food Poisoning

A mass food poisoning case was reported in the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Jharkhand's Chaibasa town, in which at least three hundred students fell severely ill on Thursday night. Reports said that at least sixty of them are in serious condition.

"Three hundred girls have fallen ill due to food poisoning in the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School. Sixty of them are in critical condition. They were admitted to Chaibasa Sadar Hospital on Friday morning," said Dr Jagannath Hembram of Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.

The remaining students were being treated in the school itself, and two medical teams were assisting their treatment at the school. Approximately 400 students study in the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School.

The Jharkhand Department of Education has ordered an inquiry in the case, and Deputy Commissioner Arava Rajkamal visited Chaibasa Sadar Hospital to examine the situation.

READ | Food Poisoning: 23 People Admitted To A Hospital In Kandarpada

Similar incident: 35 students suffered food poisoning

In another a suspected case of food poisoning, at least 35 students of a government residential school in Parbhani district of Maharashtra fell ill last month, the district police said.

Of 145 students at the facility, 35 children experienced acidities, vomiting, and headache after consuming food at the school on the night of January 9, inspector Subhash Rathod of Purna police station said.

The affected children were admitted to a local rural hospital for preliminary treatment, he said, adding that some of them were later shifted to a hospital in Nanded.

Their condition was soon stable and they were discharged in a few days, he said. The police probed to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

READ | 1 Killed, 6 Injured After Wall Collapses In Jharkhand

Two-year-old dies due to suspected food poisoning

A two-year-old boy died and his father fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Hyderabad's Begumpet, police said on Wednesday, February 12. According to a police official, they received a call from hospital authorities on Tuesday saying the boy died while undergoing treatment.

The father, along with wife and two sons checked into a nearby hotel and had food in the same hotel. However, after consuming food at the hotel, Narayana Rao developed nausea and started vomiting and subsequently got himself admitted to a hospital, police said. Later his son also fell ill following which he was also admitted to the same hospital.

Srinivasa Rao said it was not clear whether the illness was due to the food consumed in the hotel or elsewhere. Officials collected food samples from the hotel for analysis, he added. A case of suspicious death has been registered.

READ | NCPCR Moves SC For SIT Probe Into Minors Allegedly Sold By Children Homes In Jharkhand

READ | Food Poisoning: Easy And Effective Home Remedies To Help Cure It

(With inputs from ANI)

(Photo: AP)