Delhi Man Stabs 16-year-old Girl Multiple Times Outside Her House In Full Public View

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a man in Delhi's Shahbad Diary area on Sunday evening. As per the CCTV visuals, the accused was seen ruthlessly stabbing the girl with a knife several times on the street. However, he did not stop and started stabbing the girl with a stone. In the visuals, at least 12 witnesses can be seen helplessly watching the assailant carrying out the heinous act. The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Sahil and is absconding following the incident.

According to the Delhi Police, the victim and the accused were known to each other. They had a fight on Sunday over some issues. Following the quarrel, Sahil attacked the girl in the evening and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with a stone in full public view.

The incident took place while the deceased was going to attend the birthday celebration of her friend's son. Accused Sahil followed and attacked her on the street with several people watching the gruesome murder.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and have initiated search operations to nab him. An FIR has been lodged by the deceased's father under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

DCW chief demands action

Condemning the incident, DCW chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and informed that the commission is issuing a notice to Delhi police over this incident.

"In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, a minor innocent girl was stabbed and then crushed with a stone. The spirits of the criminals in Delhi are high. Issuing notice to the police. All limits have been crossed. I have never seen anything more horrifying than this in my career of so many years," Maliwal tweeted.

दिल्ली के शाहबाद डेरी में एक नाबालिग मासूम गुड़िया को चाकू गोद-गोदकर मारा गया और उसके बाद पत्थर से उसे कुचल दिया गया। दिल्ली में दरिंदों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं। सब हदें पार हो गई हैं। मैंने अपने इतने सालों के करियर में इससे ज़्यादा भयानक कुछ नहीं देखा। pic.twitter.com/0kC4ht4q1f — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa has informed that a team has been formed and an investigation is underway. “We will soon arrest him," she added.