Kashmir: Number Of Red Zones Increase Even After 43 Days Of Lockdown

Restrictions on the movement of people in Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus completed 43 days on Thursday, even as the number of red zone areas in the valley has risen enormously. Just after 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the Pulwama district, the authorities here declared Rohmoo, Gusso and Frasipora, Chirat, Monviji, Banderpora Chirat, Wandakpora, Kakapora as red zones. Similarly, areas like Mirgund, Zaigam, Mitirigam, Chewa Kalan, Wahibugh, Tujan, Thokerpora, Kakapora and Goripora from Awantipora Tehsil have been declared as buffer zones.

Portion of IGC Lassipora declared Red Zone

As per the officials, these precautionary measures were taken after two persons from Rahmoo and Reshipora villages were tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, a portion of IGC Lassipora falling within a radius of 300 meters from Al Noor CA store situated in Tehsil Litter has also been declared Red zone. Invoking prohibitory orders under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Section 144 of the CrPC and Disaster Management Act, 2005, District Authorities said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared as Red zones and the people shall stay indoors.

Authorities also warned of stern action against violators. Meanwhile, authorities added that door to door survey has been started by village surveillance and containment committees and all the contacts are being traced and quarantined accordingly. The authorities said that it becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures including declaring villages as Red zone and surrounding villages as a buffer zone to break the chain of transmission in the areas. District Authorities directed the officials concerned to ensure supply of essential commodities as per laid down protocols in the villages falling in Red Zones and Buffer Zones.

