Kerala: Youngsters Build Waiting Shed With Used Plastic Sheets, Bottles And Tyres

Setting a perfect example for reuse of plastic and rubber waste, a group of young men in Thrippunithura at Kerala's Ernakulam district has built a waiting shed with used plastic bottles, sheets and tyres for just Rs 14,000. The bus stop shed at Kinar near Thrippunithura, named Bottle Hub, was built by the members of a recreational club, BSB Arts and Sports Club, as a service.

Shyam Surendran, President of BSB Arts and Sports Club, said that the bus stop here lacked a shed for years which is why his team decided to build one.

"This was done because we wanted to do something new. The bottles were first taken from the Thrippunithura police station. This bus shelter is portable. It can be disassembled into three pieces. When it rains, the algal will hold the bottle. If so, the bottle will be painted," said Surendran.

Bottle Hub

The shed features flowery plants, seats made of used tyres, COVID-19 awareness boards, and a news board. The used plastic bottles were collected from various police stations and coronavirus relief camps during the lockdown.

Surendran said the cost involved in building the shed entailed the purchase of steel frames, paint, tiles and plastic roofing sheet. Explaining more about the Bottle Hub, he said the bottles were used to cover the three sides using metal strings and they were decked up with plant pots. The awareness boards were made using children's slates in which messages about wearing a mask and social distancing are written. Club members write down key news on the board each day, he said.

"We were giving food to migrant labourers and other needy people in the lockdown period. One day, we went to Thrippunithura Police Station for seeking permission to give food to migrant labourers. At that time, we saw a lot of used plastic bottles at the station premises. We first got the idea from there," said Ameesh, a member of the club.

(With ANI inputs; ANI Photo)

