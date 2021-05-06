Kids Pack Swab Test Kits In Unhygienic Conditions In Maha's Ulhasnagar Slum; Probe Ordered

After video of young kids of a family packing swab test sticks made its way online, Thane Commissioner of Police took note of the incident and informed that an inquiry has been set up with Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation officials. He informed that the inquiry is being headed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Karuna Juikar and Senior Police Inspector Ulhasnagar-2 Rajendra Kadam.

Message from Thane Commissioner of Police over viral video

The Thane Commissioner of Police informed that an FIR has been registered on May 5 by Thane's FDA Drug Inspector VB Taskhedkar for the violation of IPC Section 269. 270, 336, 202, 487, 488, 420, 465, 188 and Epidemic Control Act 1897 Section 3(1)."

Giving out more details of the incident, the Thane Commissioner of Police informed that a further investigation is being done by API MV Choudhari for violation of Drug and Cosmetic Act 1940 and Rules 1945, Medical Devices Rule 2017. Meanwhile, DI VB Tashhedkar will further investigate with Police for Section 18 (C), 17(B), P/U Section 27(b) (ii), 27(c), he added.

Maharashtra: COVID test sticks being packed in Ulhasnagar slum, video goes viral

A video of young kids of a family packing swab test sticks is doing rounds on social media. This has led to many people questioning if these swab test sticks, mainly used for COVID-19 RT-PCR tests, are sterile enough to be used. The plastic sticks having cotton buds on both ends are being packed in the slums of Ulhasnagar.

According to reports, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials along with local police has so far raided several houses in the Khemani slum. Upon investigating further, the officials learnt that women and children involved in the packaging of swab sticks were not wearing face masks and hand gloves. In fact, the kits were being packed in an unhygienic environment, thus putting the lives of many at risk. The video of the incident has now gone viral in no time.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Maharashtra so far has recorded over 48,80,542 positive cases, out of which 41,64,098 have successfully recovered and 72,662 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 57,640 new cases, 57,006 fresh recoveries and 920 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 6,43,782.

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)