Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport Severely Waterlogged After Incessant Rains

Severe waterlogging occurred at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Monday following incessant rainfall. Torrential rains pounded Kolkata and its surrounding districts since early hours on Monday, disrupting regular life on the first working day of the week, with the Meteorological department predicting further rain for at least another day.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport waterlogged

#WATCH | West Bengal: Severe waterlogging at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata today, following heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/Kd4pXr5Ez1 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Kolkata received more than 100 millimetres of rain between 1 am to 7 am, submerging many major thoroughfares and low-lying regions in knee-deep water. Kolkata Municipal Corporation drainage pumping stations recorded 136 mm rain at Dhapa, 115 mm at Kalighat, and 109 mm at Ballygunge, according to an official.

Flights suspended amid waterlogging at Kolkata Airport

Due to the severe rain in Kolkata, major airlines operating from the airport have issued an advisory. IndiGo tweeted,"Due to waterlogging in some parts of Kolkata, we advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport. "Due to bad weather in Kolkata(CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected," wrote Spicejet. Meanwhile, Vistara tweeted, "Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Kolkata, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport."

Kolkata Waterlogging

Heavy rains in Kolkata totally swamped many places, including streets in the Lake Gardens neighbourhood. The location is a low-lying area of the city, according to a resident who talked to ANI. He also said that there isn't an adequate drainage system in place. Heavy rain is anticipated to continue in Kolkata for some time, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to cyclonic circulation flowing from the North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal, Kolkata and neighbouring areas are seeing heavy rains. Kolkata and the adjacent districts of the North and South Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and East Medinipur are seeing significant moisture intrusion and heavy rains, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). A cyclonic circulation was hovering over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and adjacent sections of the north Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coast, reaching mid-tropospheric levels and tilting south-west with height, according to a statement released earlier by the IMD.

(With agency inputs)

(Image: ANI/Twitter)