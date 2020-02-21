Kulbhushan Jadhav's Parents Visit Mumbai's Kashi Vishveshwar Mandir On Maha Shivratri

Parents of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav visited the Kashi Vishveshwar Mandir in Matunga area of Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Jadhav is still in the custody of Pakistan on the false charge of being a spy.

As per the ruling of International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in December had said that there is 'some communication' going on between India and Pakistan over granting consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"We are in touch with the Pakistan side through diplomatic channels. I have mentioned earlier as well that we have requested for immediate, effective and unhindered consular access in light of the ICJ judgment. There is some communication going on between India and Pakistan on this issue," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had told reporters at a weekly press briefing.

International Court of Justice (ICJ) President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf had told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that Pakistan was violating the international conventions and rules in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

In July, the ICJ, by a vote of 15-1, had upheld India’s claims that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. The world court had ordered Islamabad to carry out an effective “review and reconsideration” of his conviction.

It is alleged by the Pakistani government that he was arrested in the Pakistani province of Balochistan on charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency. However, the Indian government has maintained that he had been kidnapped last year from Iran and his subsequent presence in Pakistan has never been explained credibly.

The Pakistani government stated that he was a serving commander in the Indian Navy who was involved in subversive activities inside Pakistan and was arrested on 3 March 2016 during a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan. The Indian government recognised Jadhav as a former naval officer but denied any current links with him adding that he took premature retirement and was abducted from Iran. The Indian government then fought the case in ICJ and stayed the execution of Jadhav which was announced by Pakistani court.

(With ANI inputs)

