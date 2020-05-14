Last Updated:

Leopard Spotted On The Streets In Hyderabad; Rescue Operations Underway

A leopard was spotted near Kattedan underbridge near Mailardevpally Police Station in Rangareddy district. It later escaped into a nearby open space

Leopard

A leopard was spotted sitting at Kattedan underbridge near Mailardevpally Police Station in Rangareddy district today morning. It later escaped into a nearby open space before it could be caught. A rescue operation by Police and forest officials is underway.

Leopard in Telangana

The entire road was deserted due to the presence of the animal and those who went near the leopard were attacked. 

 

 

 

 

