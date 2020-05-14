Leopard Spotted On The Streets In Hyderabad; Rescue Operations Underway

A leopard was spotted sitting at Kattedan underbridge near Mailardevpally Police Station in Rangareddy district today morning. It later escaped into a nearby open space before it could be caught. A rescue operation by Police and forest officials is underway.

Leopard in Telangana

The entire road was deserted due to the presence of the animal and those who went near the leopard were attacked.

Beautiful, healthy #leopard spotted in a main road at #Mailardevpally

Nature reclaiming spaces?? pic.twitter.com/89u9IUtDts — Swati Lakra IPS (@IGWomenSafety) May 14, 2020

A #leopard was spotted resting on a road at Mailardevpally on the outskirts of #Hyderabad on Thursday, sending panic among the people.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/MxjUvhqJwP — Advocate Ramesh Siyag 🇮🇳 (@RameshSiyag148) May 14, 2020

katedan to gagan pahad bridge road

cheetha maiLardevpally division rajendranagar counstuancy telangana state pic.twitter.com/AEU11hZIqC — FAHEEMUDDIN (@FAHEEMU57314342) May 14, 2020

