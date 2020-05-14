Leopard Spotted On The Streets In Hyderabad; Rescue Operations Underway

Quick links:
A leopard was spotted sitting at Kattedan underbridge near Mailardevpally Police Station in Rangareddy district today morning. It later escaped into a nearby open space before it could be caught. A rescue operation by Police and forest officials is underway.
The entire road was deserted due to the presence of the animal and those who went near the leopard were attacked.
Beautiful, healthy #leopard spotted in a main road at #Mailardevpally— Swati Lakra IPS (@IGWomenSafety) May 14, 2020
Nature reclaiming spaces?? pic.twitter.com/89u9IUtDts
A #leopard was spotted resting on a road at Mailardevpally on the outskirts of #Hyderabad on Thursday, sending panic among the people.— Advocate Ramesh Siyag 🇮🇳 (@RameshSiyag148) May 14, 2020
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/MxjUvhqJwP
More videos of the #leopard in Mailardevpally, #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/D8kQMrN15o— Dennis Marcus Mathew (@dennismarcus) May 14, 2020
katedan to gagan pahad bridge road— FAHEEMUDDIN (@FAHEEMU57314342) May 14, 2020
cheetha maiLardevpally division rajendranagar counstuancy telangana state pic.twitter.com/AEU11hZIqC
