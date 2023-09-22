Last Updated:

Ludhiana's Kulhad Pizza Couple Issues Clarification On Leaked Video, Calls It 'fake'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arora in his clarification video said that he had received a blackmail message, following which he also filed an FIR.

City News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Ludhiana pizza couple

Ludhiana pizza couple issues clarification on leaked private video | Credit: Instagram


Ludhiana's famous Kulhad Pizza couple on Thursday finally broke their silence on their alleged private video which went viral on social media and termed the video “fake”. Issuing clarification on the viral video, Sehaj Arora, the owner of Kulhad Pizza, said that AI (artificial intelligence) was used to morph the visuals. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arora in his clarification video said that he had received a blackmail message, following which he also filed an FIR.

Requesting social media users to not circulate the video, Sehaj Arora said that the video is completely fake and was AI generated. Arora further informed that his wife, Gurpreet Kaur, gave birth to their baby because of which the investigation in the matter was delayed. 

READ | Amy Jackson resembles Cillian Murphy in this viral photo, claim netizens

"The police is investigating several people in the matter. However, I was preoccupied with other tasks, and the Police were unable to take further action. Then, all of a sudden, the video went viral," he added.

READ | R&B-pop singer Usher is having a ball with his kids in viral video
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sehaj Arora (Kulhad Pizza) (@sehaj_arora_)

The couple, known for their unique pizza, got popular after a social media user visited their stall. As soon as their video went viral, the couple started getting more customers, including famous personalities in Punjab. 

READ | Halsey, Avan Jogia spark dating rumours after couple's kissing photo goes viral

The popular social media duo again gained the limelight recently when a private video of them was leaked on social media. 

First Published:
COMMENT