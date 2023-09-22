Ludhiana's Kulhad Pizza Couple Issues Clarification On Leaked Video, Calls It 'fake'

Ludhiana's famous Kulhad Pizza couple on Thursday finally broke their silence on their alleged private video which went viral on social media and termed the video “fake”. Issuing clarification on the viral video, Sehaj Arora, the owner of Kulhad Pizza, said that AI (artificial intelligence) was used to morph the visuals.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arora in his clarification video said that he had received a blackmail message, following which he also filed an FIR.

Requesting social media users to not circulate the video, Sehaj Arora said that the video is completely fake and was AI generated. Arora further informed that his wife, Gurpreet Kaur, gave birth to their baby because of which the investigation in the matter was delayed.

"The police is investigating several people in the matter. However, I was preoccupied with other tasks, and the Police were unable to take further action. Then, all of a sudden, the video went viral," he added.

The couple, known for their unique pizza, got popular after a social media user visited their stall. As soon as their video went viral, the couple started getting more customers, including famous personalities in Punjab.

The popular social media duo again gained the limelight recently when a private video of them was leaked on social media.