Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Video Shows Angry Woman Throwing Fruits On Road From Vendor's Cart; Watch

The clip shows an enraged woman throwing papayas on the ground from a fruit vendor's hand cart after it allegedly collided mildly with the woman's car.

Written By
Anurag Roushan
Madhya Pradesh

Image: Twitter/@IndiaGender


A video from Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal is currently doing rounds on social media that shows an enraged woman throwing papayas on the ground from a fruit vendor's hand cart after it allegedly collided mildly with the woman's car. The 45-second long video also shows the woman, a professor by profession, arguing with the fruit vendor and flinging papayas on the road. The fruit vendor is seen pleading with her to stop but to no avail. The video clip was shared on Twitter by a handle named 'Gender Inequal INDIA.'

"Fruit Seller's cart dashed mildly with woman's car. The angry lady professor, threw his fruit stock on the road. Poor man pleaded her not to do so, but she didn't stop. Should Women Get Away With Such Behaviour? Such women will file a false case, if men complain! [sic]," read the caption of the video. Since being shared on Tuesday evening, the video has gone viral prompting netizens to react. Reacting to the video one of the users tagged NCW India and wrote, "Modesty of a MEN in stake @NCWIndia. Make gender-neutral judgements [sic]." What a Women empowerment !!!!! Too Much Misogynistic behaviour By Seller [sic]," wrote another. A professor.... what lesson she will teach to the students.... she herself needs to learn...Shame on her.... A strict action should be taken against her [sic]," commented a third. 

Have a look at the video here:

Here are some reactions by users: 

 

 

Street vendor tosses food from wok to man across the street

Recently a video featuring a skilled street vendor went viral on social media platforms in which he can be seen tossing food from a wok to a man standing several metres away on the other side of the road perfectly. Shared on Instagram page Beutefullplacee, the video starts with a man cooking beans in a wok on a gas stove on one side of a road. As the video proceeds, the man who is wearing trousers and a t-shirt is seen reducing the flame of the stove and picking up the wok with a cloth. Subsequently, he tosses the cooked beans over his head and surprisingly the food lands perfectly on the plate of a man on the other side of the road.

READ | Viral Video of street vendor serving Kulhad Momos leaves netizens divided; WATCH

Image: Twitter/@IndiaGender

READ | Vendor making black detox idlis leaves netizens baffled, says 'please stop'
READ | Jaipur vendor serves Golgappa with Mirinda in viral video; netizens slam fusion dish
READ | Jaipur: Street vendor takes out pakoras from boiling oil with bare hands; netizens shocked
Tags: Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, Fruit seller
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND