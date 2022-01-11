Madhya Pradesh: Video Shows Angry Woman Throwing Fruits On Road From Vendor's Cart; Watch

A video from Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal is currently doing rounds on social media that shows an enraged woman throwing papayas on the ground from a fruit vendor's hand cart after it allegedly collided mildly with the woman's car. The 45-second long video also shows the woman, a professor by profession, arguing with the fruit vendor and flinging papayas on the road. The fruit vendor is seen pleading with her to stop but to no avail. The video clip was shared on Twitter by a handle named 'Gender Inequal INDIA.'

"Fruit Seller's cart dashed mildly with woman's car. The angry lady professor, threw his fruit stock on the road. Poor man pleaded her not to do so, but she didn't stop. Should Women Get Away With Such Behaviour? Such women will file a false case, if men complain! [sic]," read the caption of the video. Since being shared on Tuesday evening, the video has gone viral prompting netizens to react. Reacting to the video one of the users tagged NCW India and wrote, "Modesty of a MEN in stake @NCWIndia. Make gender-neutral judgements [sic]." What a Women empowerment !!!!! Too Much Misogynistic behaviour By Seller [sic]," wrote another. A professor.... what lesson she will teach to the students.... she herself needs to learn...Shame on her.... A strict action should be taken against her [sic]," commented a third.

Have a look at the video here:

#MadhyaPradesh | Fruit Seller's cart dashed mildly with woman's car. The angry lady professor, threw his fruit stock on the road.



Poor man pleaded her not to do so, but she didn't stop. Should Women Get Away With Such Behaviour?



Such women will file false case, if men complain! pic.twitter.com/p501Neq6xN — Gender Inequal INDIA (@IndiaGender) January 11, 2022

Here are some reactions by users:

Modesty of a MEN in stake @NCWIndia

Make gender neutral judgements. — Voice of innocent.!! (@saviour_era) January 11, 2022

What a Women empowerment !!!!!

Too Much Misogynistic behavior By Seller. — Divyen Patel (@iamdivyenpatel) January 11, 2022

A professor.... what lesson she will teach to the students.... she herself need to learn....

Shame on her.... A strict action should be taken against her — Dr. Rajat Saboo (@rajat_saboo) January 11, 2022

Image: Twitter/@IndiaGender