Maharashtra: 2 Monkeys Involved In Killing Of Over 250 Puppies Captured In Beed District

On Saturday, the Forest Department in Maharashtra's Beed apprehended two monkeys that were reportedly responsible for the death of nearly 250 dogs. The killings are thought to be retaliation to a dog's attack that killed a newborn monkey.

After catching this group of monkeys, they would be released in a nearby forest.

The monkeys had been raising their children in the Lavool settlement, according to the inhabitants. There have been incidences in the last two to three months where langurs roaming in the region would catch puppies and carry them to a high point where they would be thrown. So far, at least 250 dogs have been murdered.

Sachin Kand, Beed Forest Officer told ANI, "Two monkeys involved in the killing of dogs have been captured by a Nagpur Forest Department team in Beed. Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest."

After the monkeys began snatching up school-aged children as well, the residents notified Dharur's Forest Department. The monkeys went on a dog-killing frenzy when a few dogs allegedly murdered an infant monkey, according to reports from Majalgaon. According to research, monkeys have murdered approximately 250 pups by throwing them from large heights in the last month. According to reports, there isn't a single puppy left in Lavool village, which is located about 10 kilometres from Majalgaon in the Beed region and has a population of about 5,000 people. Locals claim that anytime monkeys in the area see a pup, they seize it, transport it to a high altitude, and then dump it down. Locals have also contacted forest department authorities, begging them to capture monkeys in the region. Officials then visited the village, but they were unable to capture even a single monkey.

Residents stepped up to protect pups after forest service workers failed to apprehend the rogue monkeys. Many people were hurt in the process as the monkeys attacked them in revenge. People in the Kothar hamlet in Chhattisgarh hired a private shooter to kill a group of monkeys because they were angered by the monkey infestation, which had caused massive crop loss. Forest officials were notified of the event and went to the scene to examine the reason for the murders, according to ANI. The forest department dispatched forest rangers to the region, and a team was formed to investigate the situation further and protect other animals in the forest areas surrounding Kothar village.

