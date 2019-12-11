Mannequins Dressed As Traffic Cop Becomes Major Hit In Bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic police adapted an innovative idea to control traffic violators by placing life-size mannequins dressed as traffic police at important junctions of the city. The mannequins are dressed as police with reflector jackets, white shirts, khaki pants, hats, and black shoes. The idea became a hit as people started taking selfies with the mannequins and shared on social media, appreciating the initiative. Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police, said "Response to this initiative is very positive. People also take selfies with the mannequins. It's useful in controlling habitual violators".

The police think that the mannequins will act as a deterrent to traffic violators at small junctions. The location of the mannequins will also be changed regularly so that people don't get used to mannequins. This is not the first time that traffic police have used unique methods to create awareness among people. Earlier cardboard cut-outs of police were used.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police, Bengaluru city, Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, said, "In future, we plan to fit cameras in these mannequins to record violations. Contact-less enforcement can be possible with these."

Bengaluru City additional commissioner on using mannequins

City additional commissioner (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda told PTI that he came up with the idea after observing motorists putting on helmets, drivers fastening their seat- belts and stopping the use of mobile phones after they spot traffic policemen from a distance. Taking a cue from their behaviour, police 'posted' these mannequins at half a dozen junctions here over the last two days, with plans to put 174 of them later if found successful.

"If the experiment works, the men in khaki would have mannequins with cameras in the future to track vehicles and collect valid evidence to nail errant drivers or riders. Initially, motorists will be alert on seeing the mannequins, but will regret later that they had been fooled," he said.

(With ANI inputs)