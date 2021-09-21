MP: RSS chief in Indore to meet people from various sections

Indore, Sep 21 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday reached Indore in Madhya Pradesh where he will meet people from different sections of society during his two-day visit.

Because of the COVID-19 guidelines, neither any public programme of Bhagwat is organised during this tour, nor will he attend any big meeting, a local Sangh office-bearer said.

He said the sarsanghchalak will meet some prominent people from Indore and also interact with select academicians and young entrepreneurs from the city.

Indore is considered a stronghold of the Sangh. PTI HWP ADU NSK NSK

