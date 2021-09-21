Last Updated:

MP: RSS Chief In Indore To Meet People From Various Sections

MP: RSS chief in Indore to meet people from various sections

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Indore, Sep 21 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday reached Indore in Madhya Pradesh where he will meet people from different sections of society during his two-day visit.

Because of the COVID-19 guidelines, neither any public programme of Bhagwat is organised during this tour, nor will he attend any big meeting, a local Sangh office-bearer said.

He said the sarsanghchalak will meet some prominent people from Indore and also interact with select academicians and young entrepreneurs from the city.

Indore is considered a stronghold of the Sangh. PTI HWP ADU NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT