Mumbai BJP Chief Claims 'Hindu Exodus' In City, Dubs It 'Malvani Pattern'; Vows To Fight

In a controversial claim, BJP Mumbai Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday, alleged that Hindus were being driven out of Mumbai. Dubbing it the 'Malvani pattern', Lodha - founder of the Mumbai-based real estate Lodha group - vowed that he will not allow that to happen in Mumbai as it had happened in Assam, Kashmir. Furthermore, he added that outsiders like Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and Talibanis cannot use India as a 'dharamshala'.

Mumbai BJP chief alleges 'Hindu exodus' in city

"Malvani pattern is a hot topic in debate across the nation and with your help, this attrocity will be stopped. If I have the party's blessing I will once again raise this issue in the Assembly and all these cadres will counter this in the Corporation. This is India, not a 'Dharamshala' where sometimes some Bangladeshi comes in, sometimes Rohingyas and then Talibani people seek to enter. Such type of attrocities won't work," said Lodha.

What is Malwani Pattern?

Earlier in March, Lodha alleged that Hindus from Mumbai's Malvani were being threatened to leave their homes. Addressing the Vidhan Sabha, Lodha - who is the Malabar Hill MLA - alleged that number of Hindu voters have reduced by 15,000 while the Muslim voters have risen by 12,000 in Malvani area. Urging CM Uddhav Thackeray to intervene, Lodha sked him to constitute a separate committee to look into it.

“There is a pattern to this Hindu exodus. They are being threatened and intimidated to leave their houses. A concerted attempt is being made to evict them. Just like Kashmir, Kairana witnessed the exodus of Hindus, Malvani in Mumbai is also witnessing the same,” Lodha said.

BMC polls 2022

Gearing up for the 2022 BMC polls, BJP has declared it will contest the polls solo and unseat the MVA alliance. ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said that Mumbai's BJP team will ensure that 'BJP's saffron flag' will be unfurled on BMC building in the 2022 civic polls. Lashing out at its ex-saffron ally Shiv Sena, Fadnavis claimed that power had gone to Sena's head. BJP has ruled out allying with Sena, while RPI chief Ramdas Athawale eyes the Deputy Mayor berth if BJP wins the BMC polls.

On the other hand, Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray has announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies will contest the 2022 polls together. Contradicting Sena, Congress Mumbai chief Bhai Jagtap has declared that Congress has no coalition for the polls as of now. Currently, Shiv Sena has 84 seats, BJP had 82 seats, NCP has 6 corporators and Congress has 30 corporators. Shiv Sena, which has controlled the BMC since 1985, eyes to retain it.