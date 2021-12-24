Mumbai: Bulgarian man held for stealing money using ATM skimmers

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) A Bulgarian national was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly stealing money using a skimmer at an ATM in Goregaon, an official said on Friday.

Sergiev Ventsislav Danchov was held on December 11 by Crime Branch's Unit 7 following a raid at a hotel in Andheri East where he was staying, he said.

"Danchov and his aide Emil Valkov were caught on CCTV cameras of the ATM machines at S V Road, Goregaon, Mulund and Navghar. They attached skimmers to obtain card details, which were used to withdraw money. Danchov's role came to light in a case registered at Goregaon police station on November 25," he said.

He said Euros 8,500, Rs 14,500 cash, a laptop, debit card, deep insert skimmer and other equipment have been seized. PTI DC BNM BNM BNM

