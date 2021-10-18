Mumbai: Central Railway Opens 'Restaurant On Wheels' At CST

In a noteworthy development, the Central Railway announced to have set up a 'Restaurant on Wheels' at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, which is said to offer a unique experience to diners. The eating joint is located inside discarded rail coaches on rail tracks, as per the press release issued by the authorities.

"The restaurant will be a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and will accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting," Chief PRO, Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said.

The restaurant coach, mounted on rails, is located at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform number 18 at the CSMT, Sutar said. He said that the Heritage Gully contains rail artefacts including narrow-gauge locomotives, parts of the old printing press amongst other things. While the restaurant boasts of speedy and convenient connectivity to the suburbs via the Freeway, the idea has been formulated under the 'Innovative Ideas' catering policy.

"The restaurant will be open for passengers and the general public as well," Sutar said. The dining rates and the menu will be decided based on the market rates, as approved by the Railways authorities. Notably, the eating joint will operate with strict adherence to existing COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by competent authorities.

The railway has appointed a contractor for running this restaurant at the CSMT, Sutar said, adding the dining rates and the menu will be decided by the licensee as per the market rates approved by the Railways.

Sutar said that Central Railway has been planning to explore the possibility of opening similar restaurants at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Neral, Lonavala and Igatpuri. Tenders have been awarded at six locations including CSMT. Five other locations are Nagpur, Akurdi, Chinchwad, Baramati and Miraj stations.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)