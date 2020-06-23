Ganeshotsav 2020: 4ft Ganesh Idol In Lalbaug's Ganesh Gully This Year Amid COVID-19

Due to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the city, Mumbai cha Raja Mandal of Ganesh Gully (Not to be confused with Lalbaugcha Raja), Lalbaug on Tuesday informed that it will celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple way this year, abiding by the instructions given by authorities. The committee also mentioned that the idol will be just 4-feet-tall, which will be immersed in an artificial pond.

"We've decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple way this year, as per instructions given by authorities. This year, the idol will be just 4 feet tall, which will be immersed in an artificial pond," Swapnil Parab, Secretary, Mumbaicha Raja Mandal of Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug said while speaking to ANI. Usually, the idol is around 20 feet tall.

This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday called for a simple and low-key Ganpati festival celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked Ganesh mandals to undertake social welfare programmes. Thackeray said the threat of coronavirus is not yet over and therefore, it will not be possible to celebrate the Ganesh festival with the usual pomp and gaiety. He said there should be no crowding or processions during the festival.

The 10-day festival begins on 'Ganesh Chaturthi', which falls on August 22 this year. Ganeshotsav is the most popular festival in Maharashtra. The pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and other places in the state attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festivities.

During a video conference with various Ganesh mandals on Thursday, Thackeray asked them to set an example before the world about celebrating the festival in a simple way while keeping in mind their social responsibility. The meeting was held to discuss law and order strategies during the Ganpati festival.

"We need to decide how we can celebrate the festival in a simple way. Under the 'Mission Begin Again', we have to take every step cautiously. Our culture and traditions should not be affected, but we should also remember our social responsibility. We need to chalk out programmes accordingly," Thackeray said. He appealed to all the Ganesh mandals to cooperate with the government in view of the present situation.

Till Tuesday, Maharashtra 1,35,796 COVID-19 cases and 6,283 deaths due to the disease.

