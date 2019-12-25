Mumbai Experiences Unseasonal Showers On Christmas Day, Rainfall Predicted In Next 2 Days

Christmas and rain are an unusual combination as the two have never occurred together in the city of Mumbai. People in some parts of the city were surprised by the light drizzling that took place on Wednesday evening in different parts of the city and its neighboring suburbs. The areas that received light showers this evening were Vile Parle, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Thane, Airoli and Ghatkopar.

According to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light drizzles and showers are expected to occur on Thursday as well. The unseasonal Mumbai rains have come at a time when the city had been gearing up for a winter chill, and with the slightly clouded skies on Wednesday it is not possible to ascertain whether the rains will only be a two-day affair in the city. Mumbai rains during Christmas is a result of the development of low-pressure areas over the Southwestern and Southeastern Arabian Sea.

Christmas drizzle in other parts of Maharashtra

The temperature in Mumbai for the next two days is expected to be in the range of 23 to 32 degrees Celsius. One can only hope that the rains will have subsided by the 31st of December. This interruption to the arrival of winter is very unlikely to cause any disruptions in the daily routine of the city's railways or other modes of transportation. In fact, a private weather forecaster SkyMetWeather had predicted similar unseasonal rains in various other regions of Maharashtra over the next few days. Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Buldhana, Amravati, Nagpur and Chandrapur are among the other areas that are likely to experience light rainfall in the days to come.

The state of #Maharashtra has been witnessing dry weather conditions for the past many days. However, looks like, things are about to change as #rainfall activities will once again make their presence felt in Maharashtra.https://t.co/vIo1hnlIpK — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) December 25, 2019

Earlier this month, Mumbai had witnessed unseasonal rains due to the influence of the receding cyclone Maha which had caused the showers in the month of November. However, with the surprising Christmas evening showers, netizens from the Maximum City took to Twitter to share their views about the rains as they posted memes as well as their concern over the changing climate cycle in the city.

Take a look at some of their tweets:

Mumbai rains have lasted more than these days relationships #MumbaiRains — Labdhi Shah (@honey1925) December 25, 2019

Amidst all this happening, rain seems to be the most secular. Eid ko aayi, phir Diwali Aur aaj Christmas ko bhi. #MumbaiRains — Aashish (@TheAashishKale) December 25, 2019

