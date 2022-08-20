Mumbai: Injured Peacock, 10-foot-long Python Rescued

Mumbai: An injured peacock and a 10-foot-long python were rescued from different parts of Mumbai, a forest official said on Saturday

The injured and displaced animals were rescued by the NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) in coordination with the forest department on Friday, the official said.

The forest department forwarded a distress call to the RAWW team about an injured peacock spotted in Grant Road area of south Mumbai, he said.

The bird had sustained multiple fractures and had to undergo a surgery. The peacock will be released back to its natural habitat post recovery, he said.

There is a healthy population of peacocks in south Mumbai, especially in the premises of the Raj Bhavan, and the birds are spotted in and around the city area regularly, the official said.

Similarly, a 10-foot-long, Indian Rock Python, weighing 16 kg, was rescued from Wadala area of central Mumbai.

The injured reptile was found with a dislocated jaw, multiple fractures and open wounds, the official said, adding that the python may have been displaced due to rains over the last one month.

The overall condition of the snake is critical due to the nature of its injuries. The reptile is being treated in coordination with the forest department and will be rehabilitated once it recovers, it was stated.

Image: Pixabay