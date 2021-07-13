Last Updated:

Mumbai: Photographer Saves Woman From Drowning At Gateway Of India, Watch Video

A photographer in Mumbai jumped to save a woman who lost her balance and fell into the sea near the Gateway of India. This video is viral on the internet, watch

Mumbai

In the era where it's tough to find people extending help in time of need, a photographer in Mumbai risked his life to save a woman who lost her balance as she was sitting on the safety wall near Gateway of India and fell into the sea on Monday, July 12. The video went viral on online platforms where a man rescued the woman as the people guided the two to get out of the sea safely. 

Mumbai rains update

On July 12, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an update on Mumbai rains and predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs for July 12.  The BMC stated in the notice that the moderate rainfall had a possibility of turning into heavy rain in isolated regions of Mumbai and its suburbs. 

According to the Mumbai weather forecast, high tide will begin from 13:51 hrs where waves will go up to 4.40 meters. Low tide would begin at 19:50 hrs where waves of 1.68 meters in height would be witnessed. The average rainfall that parts of the city have faced in the last 24 hours ranges between 2.0 mm to 7.6 mm. Central Mumbai (7.6mm) has received the most amount of rainfall. Western Mumbai and Eastern Mumbai have faced 5.23 mm and 2.10 mm rainfall respectively. 

On July 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert and predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Gujarat region, Goa, and Konkan coast. 

Under-construction shed collapsed in Mumbai

A civic official on Tuesday, July 13 informed that eleven labourers were injured after a part of an under-construction shed collapsed at the INS Hamla, a naval base at Marve in the Malad area of Mumbai. 

The incident occurred on July 12  at 5.15 pm at the main gate of the INS Hamla, where construction of the temporary shed was underway, he said.

The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital of the naval base for treatment. 

The official added, "Ten of them have already been discharged from the hospital. And, labourer Sanjay Rao, 37, has been shifted to the Trident Hospital here and his condition is now stable".

