Mumbai Police Imposes Sec 144 From Sept 10-19, Bans Processions During Ganesh Chaturthi

Concerned over the rapid increase in the number of COVID cases during the last couple of days in the city and to contain the spread of the lethal virus, the Mumbai Police on Thursday declared that Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in the city from September 10-19. The ten-day Ganeshostsav, which is celebrated with all zeal and enthusiasm in the city, is set to begin from September 10.

The police also stated that no Ganpati procession will be allowed in the city while barring not more than 5 people to gather at a place. The police have also urged devotees to take darshan of Lord Ganesha, online or via any other electronic medium. The order will be applicable under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

Maharashtra government imposes restrictions

It should be noted here that the CM Uddhav Thackeray led-Maharashtra government had on Wednesday issued a directive stating that Ganesh Chaturthi festivities won't be allowed in public places. "It is prohibited to visit the idol of Lord Ganesha or visit the mandap and the darshan should be made available online or through electronic means," a statement released by the Maharashtra Home ministry maintained.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement had said, "Considering the potential danger of a third COVID wave, devotees are strictly forbidden from taking darshan. It has been decided that Ganeshotsav pandals should provide darshan facility to devotees through cable network, website, Facebook or other social media."

Massive crowd gathers Mumbai's Dadar

Meanwhile, a huge crowd was seen at Mumbai's Dadar Market on Thursday evening as people thronged in numbers for shopping ahead of the Ganeshotsav and were seen blatantly flouting COVID norms and guidelines. Many were also observed without a mask. The BMC failed to deploy officials to take account of the massive gathering in the densely populated area in the city.

Meanwhile, daily fresh cases in Mumbai took a lift beyond the 500 mark on Wednesday with 532 cases for the first time since July 15. While fresh cases in Maharashtra rose to 4,174. The city also recorded 4 deaths during the last 24 hours while the state registered a total of 65 fatalities.

(Image: PTI)