Mumbai Police Shares ‘India’s Favourite Passwords'; Netizens Point Out 'can See Ours Too'

Mumbai police often share creative posts on their social media platforms to spread awareness. Their social media posts often go viral and the recently posted has again created a buzz on the internet. In the latest post on Instagram, Mumbai Police reminded people about the passwords that they should not use as they “can be cracked in just 1 second.”

In order to encourage people to use strong passwords, Mumbai Police has taken to the photosharing site to inform people about the passwords they use which can be easily guessed. Mumbai Police has shared the picture which consisted of the passwords created using numbers alongside the caption, “Numbers don't lie. The simplest passwords are the easiest to crack.” In the picture, Mumbai Police mentioned "India’s favourite password" and these include “12345, 123456, 1234567” and so on. Take a look at the post by Mumbai Police:

Netizens react

Since being shared on the photosharing site, the picture has gathered over 6500 likes and several reactions from the netizens. Social media users took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, “Is that your Instagram account password?” Another user commented, “Every wifi hotspot password.” Another user commented, “Sir these passwords are the favourite of lazy people thanks for reminding them to be secure more.” Check out some netizens reactions:

This is not the first time that the Mumbai police has reminded people to use strong passwords in order to ensure cyber security. On October 26, Mumbai Police posted four different images with short and catchy quotes to encourage people to use antivirus and strong passwords. The Mumbai police department took to Instagram to share the post with simple messages like "Antivirus heals everything" and "Keep strong passwords today for a better tomorrow." Furthermore, in the third and fourth templates, Mumbai police urged people to not accept the online request of an unknown person and decide on the screen time. The third message said, "Life is too short to accept an unknown online request". The fourth phrase posted by the Mumbai Police said, "Decide your screen time for a simple life."

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)