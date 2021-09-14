Mumbai Police To Form 'Nirbhaya Squad'; Launches Helpline Number For Women's Safety

The Mumbai Police has been directed to form a 'Nirbhaya Squad' to ensure women safety in the city in the wake of the horrific Nirbhaya like rape that took place at Saki Naka in the Mumbai suburbs. Among the elaborate guidelines issued to Mumbai Police, Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale has also directed the police force to create awareness about helpline number 103 for women safety.

The Mumbai CP has also ordered for beefing up security and patrolling in the city to ensure safety and protection for women.

Guidelines issued to Mumbai Police for 'Nirbhaya Squad':

Every police station should set up a Women Safety Cell.

Five mobile patrol vehicles of every police station in Greater Mumbai should be called 'Nirbhaya Squad'.

Region’s woman ACP or a woman police inspector rank to be appointed as a Nodal officer for Nirbhaya Squad.

Each squad would comprise one woman PSI or ASI rank officer, one female and one male constable and a driver.

Special Two days training to all police employees who will be a part of “Nirbhaya Squad”.

Every police station to prepare a list of hotspots for crimes against women. Patrolling pattern to be prepared. Less crowded/secluded places to be verified comprising slum premises, recreation grounds, park, school - college premises, cinema premises, malls, markets, roads/subway, lane adjourned to bus stand or railway station.

If a woman is travelling alone late at night, asks for help, take her to a safer place and provide immediate help asked.

Prepare a list of female senior citizens living in their jurisdiction, should visit and provide the help needed during patrolling.

A list of criminal records of sexual exploitation of women and children in Mumbai in the last five years should be prepared. The movements of criminals should be monitored.

Additional Commissioner of Police should set up Counselling centres in their jurisdiction for minors, victims. Children affected with be counselled by a psychiatrist at M Power.

Workshops to be organised to train Nirbhaya Squad officers and executives.

Training for electronic devices like Pen cameras should be initiated which will be useful as evidence against the accused in a case filed under section 354(d). Information about the use of cameras should be stored.

Every week, the Additional Commissioner of Police should hold a meeting with the officers working for “Nirbhaya Squad” over the measures regarding the safety of the women. Squad to correct the errors in their work. Team working great should be encouraged by felicitating and appreciating their work.

Spread the awareness of Helpline number. 103 for the women’s safety

Nirbhaya Squad to keep a record of an accused whom the case registered under section 110/117, along with the cases registered of sexual harassment, sexual assault, rape, POCSO etc.

Nirbhaya Squad should organise training workshops in Schools, Colleges, girls hostels for self-defence. A box namely “Nirbhaya Peti” should be provided in every place.

Nirbhaya Squad to create public awareness in the schools, colleges and public places of the punishment for the offence registered under POCSO, in order to curb the harassment of children in the Slum regions.

Workshops for the safety of women should be organised, awareness booklets should be distributed among.

Nirbhaya Squad officers should attend Parents-Teachers Meetings organised in schools and colleges. Brief information should be explained through standard PPT

A regular report on the performance performed by Nirbhaya Squad to be submitted.

Every month, a squad that works the best will be rewarded in the hands of the Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

In the last order issued to Mumbai Police, CP Nagrale directed police personnel to identify deserted stretches within their jurisdiction and intensify patrolling there. If such locations are not lit properly, then police personnel should contact the BMC for the installation of lights. The top cop also directed that proposals be sent to concerned agencies for the installation of CCTV cameras at such stretches.