Mumbai Power Outage: City Faces Major Power Cut Due To Grid Failure; Local Trains Affected

People of Mumbai woke up to no electricity on Sunday morning as large power cuts hit the city and neighboring areas. A massive power outage was witnessed across Mumbai due to grid failure on Sunday. Complaints of power cuts were reported from South Mumbai to Chembur and Govandi. Some areas have reported disruption in train services as well.

"Due to some technical issues, there have been power supply failure at many parts of the city. Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour," the Mumbai civic corporation tweeted, along with contact numbers of the Disaster management control room.

Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure at many parts of the city.

Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour.

We regret the inconvenience.#MyBMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 27, 2022

For any assistance due to electric supply failure please call Disaster management control room of MCGM on 02222694725 /02222694727 /02261234000#MyBMCUpdates https://t.co/Vk3gJNkIhy — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 27, 2022

Mumbai Power cut: Trains delayed

Mumbai's Divisional Railway Manager informed that local train services have been disrupted over Western Line due to a power outage and expressed regret over the inconvenience to commuters. However, minutes later, the Western Railway informed that Mumbai Central to Vile Parle line has been restored.

Due to power outage in several parts of Mumbai, local train services have been disrupted over Western Line. Inconvenience is regretted. #WrUpdates @WesternRly @drmmumbaicr — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) February 27, 2022

The Central Railway also reported that power supply had tripped momentarily on Harbour and Mainline, affecting trains between 9.49 to 9.52 AM. Trains are running on all corridors now, it added.

Power supply tripped momentarily on HB and Main line from 9.49-52am.



Trains are running on all corridors. — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) February 27, 2022

Power outages in Mumbai - the commercial capital, and its satellite towns are less frequent as compared to other areas in the state. This is because the western power grid that serves these areas is designed to supply efficient electricity 24x7 to cater to the needs of the nation's financial capital. Such a major power outage across Mumbai and peripheral areas was last witnessed on October 12, 2020.

Mumbaikars complain of power outage

Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share their woes amid the rare event.

What's happening in mumbai, once a major telecom operator was not working for several hours and now there's no power in mumbai#mumbai #powercut — atmanirbhar69_ (@atmanirbhar69_) February 27, 2022