Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Red Alert In City For 2 Days; Waterlogging In Several Areas

Owing to waterlogging, vehicular movement along Hindmata Flyover, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Milan Subway, King Circle, Shindewadi and Dadar TT to be diverted, says Mumbai Police.
Hindmata Flyover, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Milan Subway, King Circle, Shindewadi and Dadar TT.
Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel suburban services are suspended on mainline & harbour line. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Down mail/express trains are being rescheduled, says Central Railway. Shuttle services running between Vashi and Panvel, Thane, and Kalyan-beyond. No suburban trains being held up in stations.
Due to heavy waterlogging at Dadar and Prabhadevi, all Western Railway routes to only run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra. Routes from Bandra-Churchgate stand suspended.
BEST bus services diverted on at least 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city & suburbs, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
1)Sion road no 24 Via King Circle bridge & Bhau Daji road
2)Bandra Talkies via Linking Road
3)Kurla ST Depot via Signal station road
4) Shell Colony via Chembur Naka#MyBMCUpdates #MyBMCMonsoonUpdates 1/2
5)Shivaji Chowk Pratiksha Nagar via Kopari agar
6)Dadar TT via Bhau Daji Road
7)Hindmata via Hindmata Bridge
8)King Circle via Bridge#MyBMCUpdates #MyBMCMonsoonUpdates
BMC warns of high tide at 12.47 pm, requests Mumbaikars to not venture close to the shores.
Due to heavy rainfall throughout the night in Mumbai, a part of the hill on Western Express Highway near Malad collapsed on Tuesday morning. In the visuals, it is seen that the landslide has resulted in a traffic jam. The authorities are working to clear the debris.
Observatory data; Colaba-252.2, Santacruz-268.6, Thane-120, Basai-175
Officers have also been put on alert in case evacuation is required when the water level of the Mithi river increases due to rains.
