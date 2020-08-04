Last Updated:

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Red Alert In City For 2 Days; Waterlogging In Several Areas

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall overnight leading to severe waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday. Incessant Rainfall in Mumbai & its suburbs has caused the BMC & IMD to issue a red alert

Written By
Ananya Varma
09:46 IST, August 4th 2020
Vehicular movement diverted on Hindmata Flyover, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway & others: Mumbai Police

Owing to waterlogging, vehicular movement along Hindmata Flyover, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Milan Subway, King Circle, Shindewadi and Dadar TT to be diverted, says Mumbai Police. 

 

09:46 IST, August 4th 2020
All suburban trains suspended on mainline and harbor line: Central Railway

Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel suburban services are suspended on mainline & harbour line. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Down mail/express trains are being rescheduled, says Central Railway. Shuttle services running between Vashi and Panvel, Thane, and Kalyan-beyond. No suburban trains being held up in stations. 

09:32 IST, August 4th 2020
Western Railway routes from Bandra-Churchgate suspended

Due to heavy waterlogging at Dadar and Prabhadevi, all Western Railway routes to only run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra. Routes from Bandra-Churchgate stand suspended.  

 

09:32 IST, August 4th 2020
BEST bus routes diverted on 8 routes amid heavy rainfall

BEST bus services diverted on at least 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city & suburbs, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. 

 

09:32 IST, August 4th 2020
BMC issues advisory against high tide; asks citizens to stay away from the shore

BMC warns of high tide at 12.47 pm, requests Mumbaikars to not venture close to the shores. 

 

09:32 IST, August 4th 2020
All offices and establishments to remain closed: BMC

 

09:18 IST, August 4th 2020
Visuals of Waterlogging in Mumbai's Lower Parel

 

09:18 IST, August 4th 2020
Landslide Near Malad Leads To Road Blockage On Western Express Highway

Due to heavy rainfall throughout the night in Mumbai, a part of the hill on Western Express Highway near Malad collapsed on Tuesday morning. In the visuals, it is seen that the landslide has resulted in a traffic jam. The authorities are working to clear the debris.

 

09:18 IST, August 4th 2020
IMD updates on current rainfall situation in parts of Mumbai and Konkan

 

09:14 IST, August 4th 2020
Red alert issued in Mumbai by the India Meteorological Dept (IMD) for two days

Officers have also been put on alert in case evacuation is required when the water level of the Mithi river increases due to rains. 

 

