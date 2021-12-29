Mumbai Records 2,510 New COVID Cases; 82.28% Surge In Last 24 Hours

As the Maharashtra government gears up to deal with COVID-19, the state capital-Mumbai on Wednesday registered an 82.28 per cent rise in cases. Mumbai has reported a sharp jump in daily coronavirus cases at 2,510 yesterday. Also, one death was reported in Mumbai. With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally rose to 7,75,808, while the death toll increased to 16,375. The recovery count increased to 7,48,788 after 251 people were discharged during the day, leaving Mumbai with 8,060 active cases. With 51,843 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests in the country's financial capital went up to 1,35,76,453, the BMC bulletin said.

The bulletin also revealed that the case doubling time has sharply dropped to 682 days. While the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 22 and 28 was 0.20% in the city, the recovery rate was 97%.

Maharashtra government holds meeting with BMC

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday convened a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to review the situation and preparedness.

"I urge all not to panic," wrote Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter, sharing a picture from the meeting which also had in attendance Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. Elaborating on the minutes of the meeting, the Maharashtra Minster said that the COVID care jumbo centres have been asked to be at standby, at all readiness levels along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure. Also, he said that the testing and tracing facilities were reviewed.

There was also a discussion on COVID appropriate behaviour guidelines, and public place event issues especially with the New Year being around the corner.

As the cases rise rapidly, we urge everyone to not panic. However we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated, masked up.

This is a time to protect one’s self and thereby protect others. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 29, 2021

Another topic that came up for discussion was that of vaccination. In the meeting of the Maharashtra government, it was decided that BMC will be connecting with all educational institutions to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those aged between 15 and 18 years.

Fresh guidelines for Mumbaikars

Keeping in view the surge in COVID cases, the BMC on Tuesday issued new guidelines. As per the guidelines:

Gatherings of more than five people in public places have been banned from 9 pm to 6 am

Weddings, social and political events as well as religious gatherings have been limited to just 100 people in closed spaces, 250 people in open spaces, or up to 25% of the total capacity of the area

Places with a permanent seating arrangement are allowed to use 50% of their capacity as opposed to just 25% in places with non-permanent seating arrangements

All restaurants, cinema halls, gyms and spas have been allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Moreover, sporting events and ceremonies can be held only at 25% of the total seating capacity

Only those with complete vaccination will be allowed to enter public spaces and those who are eligible yet unvaccinated have been directed to complete the vaccination process

Image: PTI