Mumbai Sees 1498 New COVID Cases After Testing 7070 Samples; City Tally Nears 1-lakh Mark

Seeing a slight surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Thursday, saw 1498 new cases and 56 deaths. The city also saw 707 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 68,537. The city which now falls behind Thane and Pune in the number of active cases has 23,694 active cases and 5520 fatalities - taking the tally of 97,751 cases.

Mumbai: 1498 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has maintained at 70% during this week while the growth rate is at 1.33%. The BMC has reported that 4,15,390 samples have been tested till date with 7070 samples tested in the past 24 hours (positivity rate at 23.17%). Moreover, the city has 121 of the 1053 ventilator beds vacant, while 203 of the 1737 ICU beds are vacant, as per BMC war room report.

Rains lash Mumbai

Areas that have witnessed more than 10 cm of rainfall include Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex (East), Santacruz, Colaba, Mahalaxmi, Ram Mandir and Worli stations, as stated by IMD. Mumbai has surpassed its monthly rain average of 840.7 mm in the first half of July, with a total of 849 mm rain recorded in the month of July as of now. Two buildings in Mumbai collapsed following incessant rainfall - Bhanushali building in Fort area and another two-floored chawl in Malad area.

The BMC also stirred controversy as it pasted a circular outside the Bharatbai Chawl which is mourning the death of the one-year-old infant after falling into an open drain last year. The residents of the chawl in Mumbai's Goregaon-east were taken by surprise after they saw a BMC circular saying that the BMC would take 'no responsibility' if someone fell into the open drain during the monsoon, adding that the members were aware of the drains and were responsible for their own lives. BJP slammed the insensitivity of BMC demanding it take responsibility.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 763, while over 6212 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 27 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 180 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 52 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days. The city is under section 144 with movement limited to 'neighbourhoods' till July 15.

