Mumbai Sees 933 New Cases, 34 Deaths With City Tally At 18027; CM Mulls Lockdown Extension

Continuing its steady rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Friday, reported 933 new cases with 34 deaths. Of the 933 cases - 231 patients tested positive between May 12 and May 13 and 10 patients died between May 10 and May 12. The city's COVID-19 tally stands at 18,027 cases and 655 deaths.

BMC demands Wankhede which held the 2011 WC final be turned into a quarantine facility

Mumbai: 933 new cases

Centre rolls out 11 measures for farmers, fishermen & animals in third economic tranche

Wankhede to be converted into quarantine centre

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to handover the Wankhede stadium to convert it into a quarantine center. The letter states that the premises will be used for emergency staff residing in the 'A' Ward of Mumbai and to quarantine asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. BMC has stated that the acquisition will be on a temporary basis and does not grant any legality to the structure and has warned that failure to handover the stadium will result in action under IPC section 188. Sources state that the MCA has agreed to hand over the stadium.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases at 81970; Centre rolls out 11 agricultural reforms

BMC's new COVID roadmap

The new BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed officials to focus on ways to increase the doubling rate of the Coronavirus from 10 days to 20 days in the city. Furthermore, the city has been divided into seven different zones, with one IAS officer looking after each zone. Moreover, the BMC plans to quarantine 10 close contacts instead of 3 close contacts of any COVID-19 positive patient. The BMC is aiming to improve the bed management at the public and private hospitals and to increase the isolation centers and isolation beds to over 75,000.

Maharashtra govt mulls lockdown extension in Mumbai, Pune as Covid count soars: Report

Maharashtra may extend Mumbai-Pune lockdown

On Thursday, the Maharashtra cabinet is reportedly mulling the extension of the lockdown in the most-affected areas of the state. In a meeting chaired by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with six other ministers, reportedly voiced for lockdown relaxations to be provided in areas apart from red zones and containment zones in the state. However, the cabinet was of the opinion that lockdown in the most affected areas, especially Mumbai and Pune, should be extended until May 31. The BMC has set up 2646 containment zones throughout Mumbai, even though 321 zones were opened up as they had not reported any new case for past 14 days.