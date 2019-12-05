The Debate
The Debate
Mumbai Rains: City Wakes Up To Drizzle; Surprised Twitteratis Say 'what A Mess Of Climate'

City News

Mumbai Rains today: Mumbaikars surprised with the sudden change in weather. Social media platforms are flooding with opinions on the untimely rains

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
mumbai rains today

Of late, the city of dreams Mumbai has been facing uncertain weather conditions. Mumbaikars woke up to a cloudy atmosphere and a slight drizzle in the early hours of Thursday. As per several reports, these rains are attributed due to the deep depression over East Central Arabian Sea. As the temperatures in the city had soared to a new high earlier this December, Mumbaikars seem to be enjoying the slight drizzle with relief, and social media platforms are flooding with memes, comments and opinions on Mumbai's gentle weather conditions. Here is how Mumbaikars reacted to Mumbai rains today.

Twitter reacts to Mumbai Rains today

What initiated Mumbai rains today?

As per the latest reports of Skymet weather, Mumbaikars experienced rains today because of easterly winds, which had formed a low-pressure area over Lakshadweep, moving northward in the Arabian Sea, off Kerala and Karnataka coast. The weather forecasting department has warned the city residents that Mumbai is likely to witness thunderstorms and drizzles on Thursday evening.

Published:
