Mumbai Rains: City Wakes Up To Drizzle; Surprised Twitteratis Say 'what A Mess Of Climate'

Of late, the city of dreams Mumbai has been facing uncertain weather conditions. Mumbaikars woke up to a cloudy atmosphere and a slight drizzle in the early hours of Thursday. As per several reports, these rains are attributed due to the deep depression over East Central Arabian Sea. As the temperatures in the city had soared to a new high earlier this December, Mumbaikars seem to be enjoying the slight drizzle with relief, and social media platforms are flooding with memes, comments and opinions on Mumbai's gentle weather conditions. Here is how Mumbaikars reacted to Mumbai rains today.

Twitter reacts to Mumbai Rains today

Lmao this is so funny omg I almost spit out my venti caramel frappuccino with non fat coconut milk, exactly 2 1/2 cups of sugar with 4 chocolate drizzles, 6 1/2 pump of caramel drizzle, 3 expresso shots mixed in, extra whip cream and a pump of hazelnut #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/gPYJ48lFOQ — Mudit Sanklecha (@muditsanklecha) December 5, 2019

#MumbaiRains



Meghalaya people : We get heavy rainfalls every year



Mumbai people : pic.twitter.com/3OJgkwhA9B — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) December 5, 2019

Should have bought Rain Coat instead of so many hoodies man, this is getting frustrated now 😒😒#MumbaiRains — sagar_culé (@sagarssshinde) December 5, 2019

#MumbaiRains And it comes down in December too :(

What a mess of a climate.

Hopefully there wud be consistency in climate change and Winter stays a bit late till April... pic.twitter.com/VbHuve5cjs — Manish (@m_darak) December 5, 2019

What initiated Mumbai rains today?

As per the latest reports of Skymet weather, Mumbaikars experienced rains today because of easterly winds, which had formed a low-pressure area over Lakshadweep, moving northward in the Arabian Sea, off Kerala and Karnataka coast. The weather forecasting department has warned the city residents that Mumbai is likely to witness thunderstorms and drizzles on Thursday evening.

