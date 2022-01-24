Mumbai's AQI Drops To 500, Worse Than Delhi As Dust From Pakistan, Iran Blanket City

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was recorded in the 'severe' category, with an AQI of 500. This air quality in Mumbai was worse than the one in the national capital as the one recorded there was categorised in the 'very poor' category with the AQI at 352. Meanwhile, the city was also covered in a thick blanket of haze owing to unseasonal rainfall. The rainfall occurred due to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation.

According to reports, the dust occurred due to the Western disturbance near Rajasthan and other adjoining areas of Pakistan and middle-east. This led to the dust being blown over India and adjoining regions from the early hours of January 22. The dust was also visible over the Gulf of Oman as well as the Arabian Sea before entering Gujarat.

Temperature to dip further in coming days as IMD predicts rainfall

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the weekend in Mumbai. Even as the weather was calm. the IMD has stated that Mumbai rains are likely to be active in the next few days. In addition, Skymetweather has also predicted the city will experience light rainfall while the minimum temperature is expected to fall further in the coming days. The IMD had earlier predicted that the minimum temperature in the city is also expected to take a dip.

Daytime temperatures in the metropolis are likely to hover around 24-26 degrees Celsius on January 23- 24 while the minimum temperatures may drop down to a chilly 13-14 degrees at night in the coming days. IMD’s Santacruz observatory had recorded a normal minimum temperature at 17.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, which has now further dropped. Earlier this month, the city witnessed the season's coldest morning at 13.2 degrees Celsius as part of Mumbai winter.