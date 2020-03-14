Five Coronavirus Suspects Escape From Isolation Ward Of Nagpur Hospital, Traced By Police

Amid the Coronavirus scare across the globe, five suspected patients on Friday night escaped their isolation wards from Mayo Hospital in Nagpur. According to the police, the patients had left the ward for snacks but they did not return. As per reports, one of them had tested negative, while the results of the others are awaited.

The S Suryavanshi, Sub-Inspector, Nagpur Tehsil police station said, "We have traced them and they will be brought back to the hospital by the administration."

The inspector further added that since it is a sensitive issue, they are coordinating with the staff of Mayo hospital

Maha CM declares 'Coronavirus epidemic'

The Maharashtra government on Friday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Informing the state assembly of the number of positive cases detected at that time, he declared all the schools to be shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice barring where 10th and 12th standard board exams are being conducted. Affirming that schools in Mumbai and elsewhere will remain open, Thackeray added that gyms, swimming pools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad will be closed starting midnight on Friday till 30th March.

People who have visited China, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Iran after 15th february & have arrived in the country after 5:30pm this evening, will be placed in Quarantine ward.

-CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray pic.twitter.com/AmGZD6ghS8 — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to over 83 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 123 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,36,895 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,077 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

