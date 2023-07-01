NCR Homebuyer Attempts Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Bank Agents For EMIs

The nightmare of urban housing does not seem to end in the National Capital Region (NCR), as another woman attempted suicide after getting harassed by bank agents for paying EMIs. The victim, Nalini (name changed) was rushed to a nearby hospital, where her condition is said to be stable now. It is being said that the bank agents were harassing her and her husband after they skipped the summons for payment of EMIs.

As per information, the couple had booked a flat in Mahira Homes Sector-68, Gurugram in the year 2018. They purchased the flat for Rs 24 lakhs and over the period, Nalini’s husband Vinod paid about Rs 14 lakhs to the banks. However, stalled construction led to delayed possession, which further led them to change their plans. After all these delays, the couple had also asked the builder for a refund of their money. Meanwhile, over-burdened with EMIs, Vinod started skipping the dates of paying the EMI, following which the bank agents allegedly started harassing them. Reportedly, the harassment continued even after the couple shifted to Mumbai.

Victim's husband alleges that delayed construction led them to such critical condition

The victim’s husband stated that after going through intense stress, Nalini attempted to commit suicide. Luckily she was timely rushed to a nearby hospital in Vasai, Mumbai, and her life was saved. "In 2018, I booked a flat but delayed construction led me to change the plan and I began asking for a refund. However, the delay by the builder continued. Meanwhile, being unable to pay my EMIs, we began to be harassed by the bank agents that led my wife to take this extreme step," said the husband of the victim.

On the other hand, amid facing the brunt of delayed possession due to stalled construction, angry homebuyers of Mahira Homes have once again vented out their frustration. However, following the latest incident, there are reports that promoters of Mahira builders may refund the family of their amount. Republic TV tried getting in touch with promoters of Mahira builders, but the management refused to give a statement.