Odisha: Senior Citizen Forced To Drag 120-year-old Mother To Bank For Pension Withdrawal

An incident has emerged from Naupada district of Odisha where a woman was seen taking her 120-year-old mother to the bank to withdraw the latter's pension. The incident took place on Wednesday after the bank allegedly demanded physical verification of the account holder. The centenarian identified as Labhe Baghel was dragged by her 70-year-old daughter on a cot all the way to the bank.

'I strongly condemn this inhuman act'

"I strongly condemn this inhuman act. I request the government to immediately investigate the matter," Raju Dholkia, MLA Nuapada district as quoted by ANI as saying.

Raju Dholakia,Nuapada MLA says,"We came to know about the incident through video in which woman was seen being dragged on a cot.She was taken to the bank for withdrawal of her pension money. I request Govt to look into the matter&take strict action against defaulters". (14.06.20) pic.twitter.com/9VIS6X4yi4 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

The elderly woman had sent her daughter, Gunja Dei (70), to the bank to withdraw Rs 1,500 from her pension account. The bank official, however, refused to release the pension money and demanded physical verification of the account holder at the bank premises.

With no option left, Gunja Dei, a senior citizen herself, dragged her bedridden mother to the bank. As soon as Gunja Dei along with her mother reached the bank, the official, seeing the condition of both the women released the pension money. After a video capturing the incident went viral, local MLA from Khariar, Adhiraj Panigrahi, slammed the bank officials and demand strict action against them.

To enquire into the matter, Regional Manager of Utkal Gramya Bank on Sunday reached Bargaon with local MLA Panigrahi "Bank officials had been bothering the old lady for the last three months. The official flouted all laws and this act is against basic human rights. People should get their rights. I condemn this act and people responsible behind this should be removed from their post. These acts can be seen across various districts in Odisha," said Panigrahi.

Odisha's Chief Secretary has written to regional managers of all government, private, scheduled banks and RRBs, asking them to provide door-to-door service to elderly citizens.

(with ANI inputs)