Odisha Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik Makes Santa Claus Out Of 5400 Roses On Puri Beach

Odisha's Sudarsan Pattnaik, an international sand artist, created a huge sand sculpture of Santa Claus with about 5,400 flowers at Puri beach. This was made by the sand artist on Christmas eve. Sudarsan added red roses and other flowers to make the sand Santa Claus with a message "Merry Christmas, Enjoy your Christmas with COVID guidelines."

Sudarsan, a Padma Shri awardee known for his topical sand art, noted "We all know the third wave of COVID-19 already started almost all over the World, so we created this sculpture where Santa is spreading a message of following COVID guidelines." "I hope this will set a new record in the record book," he said.

On #ChristmasEve My Biggest Sand with Rose installation Art of #SantaClaus using 5400 Roses at Puri beach with the message “Enjoy your #Christmas with #COVID19 guidelines”. pic.twitter.com/QMv9LGXx7l — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 24, 2021

Sudarsan's sand sculpture of Santa Claus, which is 50 feet long and 28 feet broad, took eight hours to carve and two days to prepare, with the help of his sand art institute. The World Health Organization (WHO) praised Sudarsan's sand sculptures on COVID-19.

Christmas 2021

Christmas is a time when families gather together to share pleasure, hope, happiness, and laughter with one another. Children are most ecstatic about the gift they will receive from Santa Claus. Santa Claus, the fabled figure, is a vital component of the Christmas celebrations, especially for children. On December 25, 336 AD, the first Christmas was celebrated. It was commemorated during the reign of the first Christian Roman Emperor, Constantine.

Pope Julius declared that the birth of Jesus would be commemorated every year on December 25. There are numerous traditions and beliefs that explain why Christmas is celebrated on December 25. The Annunciation, when Mother Mary learned she would give birth to a special child, Jesus, was on March 25, according to a modest Christian tradition, and hence Christmas is celebrated 9 months later, on December 25.

Christmas celebrations are full of joy, happiness, and adoration. On Christmas, people go to church, sing carols, take part in various religious ceremonies, exchange gifts, decorate their homes with lights, flowers, and gather together to celebrate the joyous festival. On Christmas Eve, churches all across the world have evening services. At midnight, several churches have candle ceremonies. During the Christmas season, Santa Claus is a popular figure among children. On this holy day, children are given gifts by Santa Claus.

Image: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter