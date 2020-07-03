Crocodile Killed & Eaten By Villagers In Odisha's Malkangiri; Probe Launched Among Others

In another case of animal cruelty, a crocodile was allegedly killed and eaten by some people at Kaladapalli village under Podia block in Malkangiri district of Odisha, Forest Officer Pradeep Mirase said on Thursday.

Upon spotting a crocodile in the Saberi River on Wednesday, the villagers reportedly captured it and brutally cut off the fingers of the five-foot-long reptile. They allegedly cut the crocodile's throat and then consumed it.

District Forest Officer Pradeep Mirase said, "As soon as we came to know about the incident, forest official went to the village but found nothing. Three teams have been formed to investigate the matter and action will be taken against the culprits."

This is the latest instance of cruelty to animals. A couple of days ago, a video of animal torture had surfaced on the Internet, that led to the arrest of three people who hanged a monkey to death in Telangana.

Last month, the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant who died after eating fruit stuffed with firecrackers had caused nationwide outrage, calling for swift action against the perpetrators. Following this shocking incident, several mysterious deaths of elephants were reported in Chhattisgarh's forests.

'Habitual hunter' nabbed

Earlier, the Rourkela Forest Department of Odisha arrested a hunter for his alleged involvement in the killing of an elephant calf at Sana Dalakudar on June 12. The accused will be presented before the court for hunting the elephant calf. The forest department officials also seized all the weapons from his possession.

"Rourkela Forest Department arrested a hunter named Rupu Barla of Pitamahal village, for his involvement in the killing of an elephant calf at Sana Dalakudar on June 12", said Sanjay Swain, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rourkela.

Calling the accused a 'habitual hunter', the DFO further said that the forest officials are trying to arrest the other hunters who are killing other animals.

"Hunter Barla's case would now be taken up by the court. He was a habitual hunter and the forest department are trying to nab other hunters who are involved in the killing of other animals," he added.

(With agency inputs)