Old Railway Coach Now Being Used As A Cafeteria For Workers In Patna

Railway authorities in Patna found an innovative use of coaches that were not being used by the Railways. The old coaches are now being used as a cafeteria near the Water Recycling Plant inside Danapur Coaching Depot.

Resuing old railway coach

The staff had complained to the authorities that there were no canteen facilities near the depot and so they decided to use the old, unsued coach as a cafeteria. Depot official Anil Kumar said, "Staff of Railways had been demanding for the arrangements of the canteen or cafeteria. There is no hotel or cafe around the depot that provides hygienic breakfast. Many coaches of trains were unused so we decided to start a canteen to provide hygienic breakfast to employees. The canteen is being run on a trial basis and the result is positive till now."

The railway staff stated that earlier they had to go quite far even for a cup of tea but now they are able to have snacks conveniently at the cafeteria.

The railway in-charge said, "It is being operated by the personal department of the railway. Now there is a very good response. This cafeteria has a total seating capacity of 40 people. 10 seats are for VIPs and 30 are general."

(Image credits: ANI)