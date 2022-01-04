Sindhutai Sapkal, Social Worker And Padma Shri Awardee, Passes Away In Pune Aged 73

Renowned social worker and Padma Shri recipient Sindhutai Sapkal passed away on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Pune city. Known widely as the 'mother of orphans', Sindhutai Sapkal breathed her last at the age of 73 in the Galaxy Care Hospital. According to sources, she died of a heart attack at 8.10 PM after being hospitalized for over a month.

"She was admitted to the hospital for the last 1.5 months and died due to a heart attack today," Medical Director, Galaxy Hospital, Dr Shailesh Puntambekar told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Sapkal, and tweeted about her work for marginalised communities. Take a look at his tweet:

Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life. She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/nPhMtKOeZ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2022

Hailing from a poor family in Wardha, Sindhutai's entire life is an inspiration. Wedded as a child bride at the tender age of 12, she was sent off to Navargaon where she lived in a suffocating marriage. Married to a man 20 years older than her, she was also subjected to physical abuse at the hands of her husband. However, even under the circumstances, she fought against the exploitation of local women, who collected cow dung by the forests department and landlords.

When she was just 20-years-old, she was ostracised from her village over claims of 'infidelity'. A 9-month-old pregnant Sindhutai was beaten up by her husband and left to die. After giving birth to her fourth child, a baby girl, in a semi-conscious state, she spent nights in cemeteries and cowsheds begging for alms and hiding from strangers and villagers, which is where she began spending time with other orphaned children. A biographical movie has also been made on her in Marathi called Mee Sindhutai Sapkal.

In 1970, she set up her first Ashram in Amravati and later her first NGO Savitribai Phule's Girls' Hostel. Ultimately, she decided to donate her entire life to orphan children who had nowhere to go. In her more than 5-decades of selfless service, 'Maai' as she was fondly called adopted close to 2,000 children and ran an orphanage 'Sanmati Bal Niketan Sanstha' near Hadapsar.

In her life, she has received more than 270 awards from various national and international organizations. In 2017, she was bestowed with the Nari Shakti award, India’s highest civilian award dedicated to women by President Ram Nath Kovind. In November 2021, she was conferred the Padma Shri in the Social Work category.

(Image: Twitter/@INCIndia)