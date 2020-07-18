Indian Railways Organises First-ever Passing-out Parade For All-women RPF SI Cadets In Hyd

Indian Railways in a commendable effort held is first all-women RPF (Railway Protection Force) sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade in Hyderabad on Friday, July 17.

The passing-out parade is the first of its kind as it is an all-women SI cadets event where officers who trained at the Moula-Ali Hyderabad Training Centre were awarded.

While Arun Kumar, IPS officer and Director General of RPF, Railway Board was the chief guest in attendance Ganjan Mallya, the General Manager, SCR was the guest of honour for the parade, an official statement released by the RPF said.

'In total 164 women Sub-Inspector cadets from all Zonal Railways have passed out on July 17. Another 83 women SIs will pass out within one month, while 36 are undergoing camp training, after having completed one month of initial training. These SI cadets have undergone nine months of rigorous and extensive indoor and outdoor training in order to face the challenges of the Railways,' the statement read.

RPF Director-General Arun Kumar inspected the parade contingents and received honorary salute at the passing-out parade from the cadets after he participated in their oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the IPS officer stated that women SIs have to be vigilant and ready to serve and secure railway property as well as its passengers. He requested the cadets to give special attention to women, children and particularly to those vulnerable and in need.

After wishing the cadets a bright future, the RPF Director-General presented medals and certificate of excellence to them for displaying 'outstanding performance'.

Officer V Pragna was reportedly adjudged the Best Cadet and awarded for Best in Outdoor Events category as well, while officer Prachi was adjudged Best in Indoor Events.