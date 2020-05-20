People Come Out To Shop As Markets In Delhi Open Amid COVID-19 Scare

Following the relaxations accorded by the Central and the state government in the fourth phase of the lockdown put in place to combat COVID-19, markets situated in the urban areas of the national capital have resumed their business. Meanwhile, all in these markets are making sure that rules set by the government are being followed stringently to curb the spread of covid19.

Republic TV on reporting from sector 8 market of R K Puram found that shopkeepers even one selling essential goods had brought their products out of their shops and displayed them for customers, restricting movement and hence ensuring social distancing. Shops have installed bottles of sanitizers for customers and were seen turning down people who had not covered their faces.

Similar, scenario was witnessed at Bengali Market in Central Delhi. The vicinity was sealed and tagged as a hotspot weeks ago. However, was de-sealed earlier this month after no new cases of Coronavirus were reported. Shops and showrooms in this area were opened in a staggered manner in accordance with rules set by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Shops reopen with safety measures

The famous Bengali Sweet shop also resumed business today. While talking with Republic TV, the owner of the shop Jagdish Aggarwal said that he is taking all precautions as asked by the government. “We are taking all measures. We are screening people for temperature and then make sure that they are sanitizing their hands before they enter the shop. Though we can entertain eight people at a time, we are allowing only three people at a time inside the sweet shop,” he said.

The atmosphere at Lajpat Nagar market here was also vibrant as shoppers poured in the market as it opened after 56 days. Customers were seen lining up outside shops waiting for their turns. The shopkeepers had deployed staff to screen their customers for temperature before allowing them in. Lajpat Nagar Comprises of big, medium and small businesses.

The relaxations in the national capital were given after MHA released guidelines and ordered states to ease restrictions accordingly. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday had announced a slew of relaxations in the national capital. He is a press conference had mentioned that revenue in the national capital took a major hit due to the lockdown. Delhi is inching towards 11,000 marks in terms of COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the national capital has so far reached 168.

