Last Updated:

Photographers At Mumbai's Gateway Of India Share Stories Of Despair As Tourists Decline

In Mumbai at Gateway of India, photographers are being affected harshly due to COVID restrictions in the city.

Written By
Alka Jain
Mumbai

PIXABAY/ANI


Amid the COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai, photographers at the Gateway are facing a tough time.  With restrictions on travel in place, photograapher's are facing huge financial crunch. A photographer, Manoj said that their earnings "are nothing" as compared to what it was before the pandemic.

"With the COVID relaxations  between October 2020 and January 2021, our income started coming back to normal. Had it continued for at least six months, we would have recovered our income for the first lockdown", said Manoj to ANI.

How COVID restrictions in Mumbai affected photographers?

Further, Manoj said that there were around 400 photographers at Gateway of India before COVID restrictions in Mumbai, but now less than100 are left in the area as some have shifted to their native places or have taken up other odd jobs.

On government schemes launched to aid them, Manoj said, "The government is only taking care of its servants."  Another photographer also expressed his disappointment. 

"Earlier in a single day, we used to have 500-700 customers. Now, we have only 150 customers. On some days,  there are also zero customers.

''Being able to earn food is enough now", said another photographer.

 COVID impact on other unorganized sectors

Many unorganized sectors have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the wedding industry, events industry, and fitness industry. Due to global COVID restrictions, these industries have suffered a lot and received no aid. They faced a huge loss as the situation is quite uncertain worldwide. 

READ | People catch glimpse of first sunrise in 2020 at Gateway of India

(Image:PIXABAY/ANI)

READ | Travel: Best places to go in Mumbai other than the Gateway of India
READ | Gateway of India celebrates New Year with a spectacular light and sound show
READ | Mumbai reports 25 COVID-19 deaths, highest since June 9; 692 test positive, 680 recover
READ | Mumbai reports over 20 COVID-19 deaths for 3rd day in a row; 676 test positive, 546 recover
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND