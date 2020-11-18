Police Officer Slaps SpiceJet Staffer For Refusing Boarding Pass At Ahmedabad Airport

In a shocking incident, a sub-inspector allegedly slapped a SpiceJet airline staffer at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday. Officials stated that the incident occurred when the officer was not allowed to board the plane because he reported late at the airport. The officer resorted to aggression after he was denied boarding passes.

"On November 17, three passengers including sub-inspector from Gujarat Police arrived at the airport. They had booked tickets in SpiceJet SG-8194 for Delhi but they reported at the counter late and started arguing with the airline staff at the ticket counter over boarding passes but airline staff denied issuing boarding passes due to the delay," airport officials told ANI.

After being denied boarding passes, the cop was engaged in a heated argument with the airline's staff following which he slapped the person. This further led to a fight between the passengers and the airline staff creating panic at the Ahmedabad airport. In order to suppress the tussle between the two parties, airport security, CISF were called in to control the situation. The passengers, as well as the airline staff, were later handed over to local police for further course of action.

As per sources, the passengers and the airline staff have reached a mutual understanding and the complaint against the former has been withdrawn, including the sub-inspector. Even so, the passengers including the sub-inspector were barred from boarding the flight.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@ahmairport)

(With ANI Inputs)