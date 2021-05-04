Pune: 3 Doctors Arrested For Charging Rs 1 Lakh For A Ventilator Bed From COVID-19 Patient

As people across the country struggle to secure beds in hospitals amid the second wave of COVID-19, a family in Pune was charged Rs 1 Lakh for a ventilator bed. According to reports, the exorbitant rates for a ventilator bed were charged by a hospital in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area. Following the incident, the Pune Police has arrested three doctors.

3 doctors arrested for taking Rs 1 lakh from the family of a patient for a ventilator bed at a hospital in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad area, says Police



“A case has been filed against 3 doctors on a complaint lodged by the Municipal Corporation. The probe is underway," police said. pic.twitter.com/3WkQhGtlVL — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

Police have stated that the complaint has been lodged by the Municipal Corporation and a probe is underway. Similar incidents have been reported from across the country. There have been multiple instances of police action against several people who have been hoarding and black marketing Remdesivir, oxygen and other medical equipments used for the treatment for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Pune

As per the Pune Municipal Corporation's data, the city recorded 2579 novel Coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total infection tally to 430210 cases. In addition, 61 new fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 6991. Meanwhile, 4046 people have recuperated from COVID-19, taking the number of recoveries to 382518.

India records 3,68,147 fresh cases

The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 62,93,003, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

