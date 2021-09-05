Pune-based Firm Makes Products Out Of Plastic Waste To 'conserve Environment'

A Pune-based firm, Ecokaari, is doing its part in saving the environment by making usable products from plastic waste. Speaking to ANI, the company’s founder Nandan Bhatt said that Ecokaari is a social enterprise that aims to "conserve the environment" and "provide livelihood as artisans to women and youth". Bhatt, who hails from Kashmir, added that the firm is a mix of two words, eco-friendy and Kaarigari (Craftsmanship), reflecting both goals mentioned above.

While speaking about the origins of the initiative, Bhatt told ANI, “I am from Kashmir and I was always well-connected with nature and wanted to do something for it. I came to Maharashtra for my studies and would often go trekking with friends. I would observe a lot of plastic waste being thrown by people in the mountains or streets. I started to do my research and came up with an idea of upcycling this waste into usable products”.

Procedure of making handwoven products explained

He said he had started with the project after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Bhatt even explained how the firm got its raw materials. He said that his team tied up with waste-picking organisations that provide the firm with plastics from across the nation. Ecokaari also got plastic from donations, and additionally, purchases are also made from waste pickers and companies generating plastic waste.

“We collect plastic in form of gift wrappers, packets of chips and cookies too," Bhatt said.

Further, while speaking on the procedure of making the handwoven products, the founder of Ecokaari said that from colour-wise segregation of plastics to sanitisation, the process of plastic upcycling is entirely manual. Once the firm gets the plastic, it washes and sanitises it. No machine, heat or chemicals are used, Bhatt said. He added that the material is left to dry in the sun, after which it is segregated.

“We cut the plastic into strips. Handloom and traditional Charkha are used to make fabric out of plastics that are used to make beautiful products,” Bhatt informed.

On the product catalogue of his company, he added, "We make a variety of products, whatever we can make. Some of our items include bags, accessories, office stationery, footwear, home decor products etc”.

300-400 kgs plastic waste upcycled every month

Bhatt told the media agency that his company upcycles around 300-400 kgs of plastic waste every month. He said that there are numerous sources of sales and income for the firm as products are sold through his website and third-party e-commerce website. He said that corporate gifts, exports to the US and Europe, and sales in handloom/organic product outlets in Goa, Mumbai and Delhi also serve as a steady source of sales and revenue. Moreover, while expressing his thoughts on environmental conservation, Bhatt said it is “extremely important" for everyone to conserve the environment.

“It is even more important after Covid. One can start it himself with some small steps, such as carrying his own bags, bottles and cutlery and not relying on plastic ones,” Bhatt added.

