Rajasthan: 5 Men Fall Into Drain Dramatically After Slab Under Them Collapses In Jaisalmer

On Wednesday, a video from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer city has taken over the internet wherein 5 men can be seen falling into a gaping hole after a slab collapses

On Wednesday, a dramatic video from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer city has taken over the internet wherein five men can be seen falling into a gaping hole after a slab they were standing on caved in. In the video, one can see a bike standing near the men also falling into the hole. The location of the shop is near the city's railway station, Baba Bawdi area. 

Looking at the video, it appears that the men were standing at a puncture-repair shop when the unfortunate incident happened, which was captured on a CCTV camera. It is still unclear whether the five men have suffered any injury or escaped unscratched. 

 

Well, this isn't the first time that such an incident has happened. In July 2018, a person lost his life in Delhi after slipping into an open drain. In the incident that took place in JJ colony, Mayapuri industrial area, the 29-year-old man was on his way back home, and had suffered major injuries. 

Due to heavy monsoons, the road was over flooded with drain water and since it was unusually darker that day, it was almost impossible to spot the hole, the deceased's neighbour had informed. Once the pedestrians noticed the deceased, they rushed him to the nearby hospital, where the doctor said that a rod had pierced his head. The man passed away at the hospital during treatment. 

